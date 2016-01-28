Man arrested with handguns at Disneyland Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A man was arrested carrying two handguns and a copy of the Koran at the Disneyland Paris amusement park outside Paris on Thursday, French officials said.

France remains in a state of emergency after Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a series of jihadist attacks in and near Paris in November last year.

A police source said the 28-year-old man of European origin arrested at Disneyland had been carrying the guns, one of them an automatic handgun, concealed in a bag with the religious text.

The Interior Ministry said police were also searching for a woman who may have been with the man, correcting a previous statement that she had been arrested.

“Firearms were discovered in the bags of a man as he went through the metal detector during a routine security check at one of our hotels,” Disneyland Paris spokesman Francois Banon said.

Euro Disney EDLP.PA, whose main shareholder is U.S.-based Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), runs the amusement park.

The man was unknown to police before the incident at the park’s New York Hotel, the source said.