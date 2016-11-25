PARIS British photographer David Hamilton died in Paris on Friday at the age of 83 after committing suicide, a police source told Reuters.

Hamilton, who had lived much of his life in France and whose works had appeared in high-end fashion magazines, was found unresponsive in his home by a neighbor who alerted emergency services, French radio station Europe 1 reported without giving a source.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Balmforth)