Placido Domingo in Cuba ahead of first Havana concert
They've had the Rolling Stones. Now Cubans are about to hear tenor Placido Domingo sing live for the first time.
PARIS British photographer David Hamilton died in Paris on Friday at the age of 83 after committing suicide, a police source told Reuters.
Hamilton, who had lived much of his life in France and whose works had appeared in high-end fashion magazines, was found unresponsive in his home by a neighbor who alerted emergency services, French radio station Europe 1 reported without giving a source.
LOS ANGELES Mariah Carey's new reality show sees the larger-than-life singer trying on wedding dresses and wrestling with a decision to postpone her marriage to Australian businessman James Packer.
LONDON The son of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren said he would set fire to millions of dollars of punk memorabilia on Saturday, as a protest against the musical scene's appropriation by the mainstream.