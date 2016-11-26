PARIS British art photographer David Hamilton died in Paris on Friday at the age of 83 after committing suicide, a police source told Reuters.

Hamilton, who was born in London but had lived much of his life in France, was found unresponsive in his Paris apartment by a neighbor who alerted emergency services, French radio station Europe 1 reported.

Hamilton, whose work appeared in high-end fashion magazines, was known for his images of nude or underclothed young models which drew some controversy. At the time of his death he had been embroiled in accusations of sexual assault by French TV and radio host Flavie Flament.

Flament accused Hamilton of raping her when she modeled for him as a 13-year-old in 1987. She did not mention him by name in her book "The Consolation," but just a few days ago in an interview with a French newspaper she said Hamilton attacked her.

The cover photo of the book was an image taken by Hamilton. He denied the allegations.

Police launched an investigation into the cause of death.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and French Service; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Lisa Shumaker)