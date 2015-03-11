FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French police hunt armed robbers after motorway jewel heist
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 11, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

French police hunt armed robbers after motorway jewel heist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police were hunting more than a dozen armed men who stole millions of euros worth of jewels from two high-security trucks on a motorway south of Paris overnight, a French police official said on Wednesday.

The robbers held up the trucks at a toll payment station on the A6 motorway in the Yonne area and drove off in four cars.

Local media said the jewels were worth 9 million euros ($9.5 million) and that the gang used gas to force security transport personnel out of their vehicles.

Nobody was injured in the attack and the trucks had been found burnt out, the police official said.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.