French police hunt armed robbers after motorway jewel heist

PARIS (Reuters) - Police were hunting more than a dozen armed men who stole millions of euros worth of jewels from two high-security trucks on a motorway south of Paris overnight, a French police official said on Wednesday.

The robbers held up the trucks at a toll payment station on the A6 motorway in the Yonne area and drove off in four cars.

Local media said the jewels were worth 9 million euros ($9.5 million) and that the gang used gas to force security transport personnel out of their vehicles.

Nobody was injured in the attack and the trucks had been found burnt out, the police official said.