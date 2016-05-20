FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead in French police helicopter crash
May 20, 2016 / 12:34 PM / a year ago

Four dead in French police helicopter crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - A French police helicopter crashed in the mountains of southwestern France on Friday, killing the four officers on board, the local government prefecture said.

The helicopter was participating in a training operation in the mountains not far from the Spanish border when it went down, the Interior Ministry said separately in a statement.

The cause of the accident remains to be identified, it added.

Reporting by Johanna Decorse; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

