FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says orders 34 NH90 helicopters from NHIndustries
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 29, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

France says orders 34 NH90 helicopters from NHIndustries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has signed a deal to buy 34 twin-engine, medium-sized NH90 military helicopters from the NHIndustries joint venture, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

NHIndustries is 62.5 percent owned by EADS EAD.PA helicopter unit Eurocopter, 32 percent owned by Italian defence group Finmeccanica’s SIFI.MI AgustaWestland unit and 5.5 percent owned by Stork Fokker.

The unit price of the NH90 is 28.6 million euros, according to a French Senate report, giving the deal a total value of around 972.4 million euros ($1.26 billion).

Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.