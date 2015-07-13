FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police evacuate 18 from Paris suburb store hold-up
July 13, 2015 / 8:04 AM / 2 years ago

Police evacuate 18 from Paris suburb store hold-up

French police officers stand outside a shopping center in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, north of Paris, France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hedy Belucif

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police evacuated 18 people from a Primark clothes store in a shopping precinct just outside Paris that was held up by robbers on Monday, police sources said.

French media reported that three armed men were on the run following the police raid, adding that the people had taken refuge in a canteen. No one was injured, Le Monde newspaper said on its website.

There was no indication that the incident was a terrorist act, police sources said, adding that it was not immediately clear where the robbers were or whether there were two or three.

Police could not confirm whether the people had been taken hostage.

The incident took place early Monday in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in the Hauts-de-Seine region to the northwest of the French capital.

(The story fixes spelling in para 2)

Reporting by Chine Labbe; Editing by Mark John and Leigh Thomas

