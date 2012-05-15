FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande repeats fiscal pact stand as swearing-in
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 15, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande repeats fiscal pact stand as swearing-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that he would urge his country’s European partners to back a pact that coupled the goals of deficit reduction and economic stimulus.

Socialist Hollande made the comment in a swearing-in speech ahead of a trip to Berlin where he will urge German Chancellor Angela Merkel to adjust a fiscal pact agreed by European leaders last March to include a pro-growth commitment.

“I will propose to my European partners a pact that ties the necessary reduction of deficit to the indispensable stimulation of the economy,” said Hollande, who won a May 6 election and replaced Nicolas Sarkozy as of Tuesday morning.

Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Geert De Clercq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.