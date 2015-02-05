France's Hollande says any Greece deal must respect EU rules

French President Francois Hollande attends a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande reiterated his view on Thursday that any deal between Greece and its European Union creditors on easing Athens’ debt burden must respect its prior commitments and the bloc’s rules.

“France’s role is to find a solution, to contribute to a deal respectfully, with respect for the Greeks’ vote, but also with respect for European rules and commitments,” Hollande said at a news conference.