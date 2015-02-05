FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande says any Greece deal must respect EU rules
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande says any Greece deal must respect EU rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande attends a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande reiterated his view on Thursday that any deal between Greece and its European Union creditors on easing Athens’ debt burden must respect its prior commitments and the bloc’s rules.

“France’s role is to find a solution, to contribute to a deal respectfully, with respect for the Greeks’ vote, but also with respect for European rules and commitments,” Hollande said at a news conference.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.