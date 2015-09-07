FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French 2015 growth may top 1 percent, not strong enough: Hollande
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

French 2015 growth may top 1 percent, not strong enough: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande attends his news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French economic growth is recovering and may top the 1.0 percent gross domestic product (GDP) rise officially forecast for 2015 but is not sufficiently strong to tackle the country’s high unemployment rate, President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

Speaking at a broad-ranging news conference, Hollande stood by targets for deficit reduction and said plans for more than 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) of tax cuts in the 2016 budget would be funded by savings elsewhere in the budget bill due to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Growth is coming back, not sufficiently so,” he said. “We will most probably have more than 1 percent” growth in GDP this year, he said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Leigh Thomas; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.