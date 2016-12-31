FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 31, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 8 months ago

France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday

French President Francois Hollande listens to explications during his visit to the French elevators company ETNA France in Taverny, near Paris, France, on December 26, 2016.Lionel Bonaventure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Saturday said he would visit Iraq on Monday to salute troops which are taking part in a U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State.

"We're not done with the plight of terrorism. We have to keep on fighting it," Hollande said in a New Year address to the nation that was broadcast on French television.

"This is the reason for our military operations abroad, in Mali, in Syria, in Iraq -- Iraq where I'll be going the day after tomorrow to salute our troops."

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Ingrid Melander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.