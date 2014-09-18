FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says Iraq air strikes to begin soon
September 18, 2014 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande says Iraq air strikes to begin soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French fighter jets will soon strike targets against Islamic State militants in Iraq once reconnaissance missions have identified targets, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

“As soon as we have identified targets, that means in a short time frame,” Hollande told a news conference when asked when French air strikes would begin in Iraq.

“It will be air support to protect Iraqi soldiers and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to reduce and weaken this terrorist group.”

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John

