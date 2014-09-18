France's Hollande says Iraq air strikes to begin soon

PARIS (Reuters) - French fighter jets will soon strike targets against Islamic State militants in Iraq once reconnaissance missions have identified targets, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

“As soon as we have identified targets, that means in a short time frame,” Hollande told a news conference when asked when French air strikes would begin in Iraq.

“It will be air support to protect Iraqi soldiers and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to reduce and weaken this terrorist group.”