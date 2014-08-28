FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Libya needs 'exceptional' U.N. support
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 7:59 AM / 3 years ago

France says Libya needs 'exceptional' U.N. support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande walks in the Elysee Palace in Paris following the weekly cabinet meeting after a government reshuffle, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Thursday called on the United Nations to organize “exceptional” support for Libyan authorities to restore order there because there was a risk the country could fall into chaos.

”My main concern today is Libya,“ Hollande told an annual address to French diplomats. ”If we do not do anything internationally, terrorism will spread across the entire region.

“It is vital that the legitimate parliament, elected by the people last June, forms an inclusive government capable of relaunching the national reconciliation process and to disarm militias. Otherwise it will be chaos.”

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
