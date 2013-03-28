FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to cut Mali troops to 1,000 by year-end
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2013 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

France to cut Mali troops to 1,000 by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will reduce its troop numbers in Mali to 2,000 by July and to 1,000 by the end of the year, down from 4,000 at present, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

After its intervention in January to halt an advance by northern al Qaeda-linked rebels towards the capital Bamako, France is keen to wind down its presence quickly and hand over to African and U.N. troops.

Hollande said France was determined that Mali should hold elections as scheduled in July but insisted that France did not have a preferred candidate.

“The days when France chose Africa’s heads of state for it are over,” he told French television in an interview of more than one hour to defend his 10-month-old government’s record.

The West African former colony is to hold a presidential election on July 7 and legislative elections two weeks later - vital steps to stabilize the gold- and cotton-producer after a French intervention which has helped the Malian army claw back large parts of its vast, desert north from heavily armed rebels.

Hollande reiterated France’s official policy of not giving in to ransom demands for kidnap victims and said intelligence suggested that Philippe Verdon, a French hostage snatched in Mali in 2011, could already be dead.

However he said he had “signs of life” of a group of seven French nationals, including four children, who were kidnapped in Cameroon last month by the Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram.

Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Pravin Char and Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.