Hollande wants France to host 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that he was in favor of France applying to host the Olympic Games in 2024, and that the country was a candidate to host the World Expo the following year.

“Yes, France will apply for the World Expo. That’s 50 million visitors,” Hollande said during a live question-and-answer session on TF1 TV. “And, for the 2024 Olympic Games, I am in favor of the city of Paris presenting its candidacy, if it decides to do so.”