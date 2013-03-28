French will have to work longer for pensions: Hollande

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that the French will have to work longer to qualify for a full pension under an upcoming overhaul of the overstretched retirement system.

“As we are living longer, we are going to have to have longer contribution periods,” Hollande said on France 2 television, asked in an interview what changes he will make in a pension reform likely for next year.

“There will be a discussion on the terms, on contributions, indexing to inflation and lengthening the contribution period,” he said.