FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande's popularity falls slightly: poll
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Hollande's popularity falls slightly: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande attends a news conference at Villa Madama in Rome, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande’s popularity has fallen by two percentage points to 59 percent, a poll published on the Journal du Dimanche’s website showed on Saturday.

The survey by pollster Ipsos was conducted between June 14 and June 22, a few days before and after the second round on June 17 of France’s parliamentary election, which gave a large victory to Hollande’s Socialist Party.

Hollande’s prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault had an approval rating of 65 percent, unchanged on the previous.

The government plans welfare and civil service job cuts next year to cut up to 30 billion euros ($38 billion) from the budget deficit, calculating that tax rises on the rich will convince the less well off to accept their share of the pain.

Hollande won a presidential election last month promising to rescue the nation’s finances and persuade a skeptical Germany that growth, not austerity, was the key to reviving the troubled euro zone’s economy.

Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Myra MacDonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.