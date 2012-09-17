FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande, Ayrault plunge in French popularity polls
#World News
September 17, 2012 / 7:44 PM / in 5 years

Hollande, Ayrault plunge in French popularity polls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande arrives to attend a family photo with French London 2012 Olympic team at the Elysee Palace in Paris September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The approval ratings of France’s Socialist President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault have fallen sharply since June, two opinion polls showed on Monday.

The polls highlight public frustration over stalled growth, unemployment at a 13-year high and a series of mass layoffs that have made the Socialist government appear impotent in the face of an economic crisis.

Hollande, preparing to unveil a 2013 budget, must cut the deficit by 30 billion euros ($39 billion) to meet European Union targets and ask parliament to ratify a European fiscal pact.

With scores as low as 44 percent, his post-election honeymoon has ended far more quickly than that of conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy, whose popularity remained above 50 percent eight months into his 2007-2012 presidency.

Hollande, who was elected in May and advocates a low-key style of leadership and little involvement in day-to-day affairs, has had to step up attempts to appear proactive in fighting the crisis, adopting aspects of Sarkozy’s style.

Ayrault has complained that journalists have grown too used to a Sarkozy-era pace of near daily policy announcements.

Eight percent of respondents in the BVA poll declined to offer an opinion about the prime minister’s performance.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
