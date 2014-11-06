France's Hollande pledges no new taxes 'on anyone' in 2015

France's President Francois Hollande poses before appearing on TF1 television prime time news live broadcast at their studios in Aubervilliers, near Paris, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that no new taxes would be imposed on anyone in France in 2015, as he sought to address widespread frustration over high taxes halfway through his presidency.

“Next year, there will be no additional taxes on anybody whatsoever,” Hollande said on TF1 during a live question-and-answer session.

The government plans to impose a special tax on second homes next year, Les Echos newspaper reported this week.