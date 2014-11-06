FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande pledges no new taxes 'on anyone' in 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande pledges no new taxes 'on anyone' in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande poses before appearing on TF1 television prime time news live broadcast at their studios in Aubervilliers, near Paris, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that no new taxes would be imposed on anyone in France in 2015, as he sought to address widespread frustration over high taxes halfway through his presidency.

“Next year, there will be no additional taxes on anybody whatsoever,” Hollande said on TF1 during a live question-and-answer session.

The government plans to impose a special tax on second homes next year, Les Echos newspaper reported this week.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.