9 months ago
Hollande says does not believe Trump will rip up Iran nuclear deal
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 6:19 PM / 9 months ago

Hollande says does not believe Trump will rip up Iran nuclear deal

France's President Francois Hollande attends a joint news conference with Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (not seen) following their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 10, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he did not believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would scrap a deal between major powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program.

"This accord gives us all security ... could the U.S. with Donald Trump put into question this accord? I don't think so," Hollande told France 24 television.

"There is a principle of reality and this deal gives us guarantees. The absence of an accord would be very serious," he said.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
