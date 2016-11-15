Hollande says does not believe Trump will rip up Iran nuclear deal

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he did not believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would scrap a deal between major powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program.

"This accord gives us all security ... could the U.S. with Donald Trump put into question this accord? I don't think so," Hollande told France 24 television.

"There is a principle of reality and this deal gives us guarantees. The absence of an accord would be very serious," he said.