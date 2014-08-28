France's Hollande says 'unacceptable' if Russian troops in Ukraine

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that it would be “intolerable and unacceptable” if it was proved true that Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory.

“Europe will maintain (sanctions), even increase them if the escalation increases. I don’t want it because it is neither in Russia’s nor our interest,” Hollande told an annual conference of French diplomats in Paris.

“Russia cannot hope to be a 21st century power yet not respect the rules.”