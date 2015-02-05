FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande: Ukraine trip must produce deal acceptable to all
February 5, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande: Ukraine trip must produce deal acceptable to all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said that a trip to Ukraine on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel aimed to produce a conflict-resolution deal that would be acceptable to all parties.

“For several days Angela Merkel and I have worked on a text ... a text that can be acceptable to all,” Hollande told a news conference after announcing that he and Merkel would travel to Ukraine later the same day.

He warned about risks of escalation in Ukraine: “Now we are in a war, and in a war that could be a total war.”

He added that France was not in favor of Ukraine joining NATO.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
