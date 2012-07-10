FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man surrenders after French school hostage siege
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2012 / 8:49 AM / in 5 years

Man surrenders after French school hostage siege

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Special French RAID intervention police secure a street where a man has taken an adult hostage in a school in Vitry-sur-Scene near Paris July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - A man armed with a fake gun briefly took an adult hostage at a nursery school south of Paris on Tuesday.

The intruder, who entered the school in Vitry-sur-Seine on the southern edge of the capital shortly before it opened, was caught trying to escape police after freeing the hostage, a judicial source said.

The source said the man appeared to have psychological problems, but had no police record.

He was armed with a imitation automatic weapon that could only fire gas cartridges, he said.

“At 12:10 p.m. the hostage-taker was taken out (of the building) calmly ... without any shots fired,” Ludovic Monier, a policeman at the scene earlier told reporters.

Last month, a 26-year-old man with a record of psychological problems, was shot and arrested by elite police in the southern city of Toulouse after taking several hostages at a bank and saying he was a member of al Qaeda.

Toulouse, in the southwestern corner of France, was also the city where an al Qaeda-inspired gunman, 23-year-old Mohamed Merah, was shot dead by police after killing three soldiers, three Jewish children at a school, and a rabbi.

Reporting by Brian Love, Gerard Bon and Chine Labbe; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.