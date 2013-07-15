FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France confirms body found in Mali is French hostage
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

France confirms body found in Mali is French hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France confirmed on Monday that a body found in northern Mali was that of the French geologist Philippe Verdon, taken hostage in November 2011.

Al Qaeda’s North African arm, Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), said in March that it had beheaded Verdon in response to France’s military intervention in Mali.

“The remains will be transferred to our country as soon as possible and autopsies will allow us to know the cause of death,” President Francois Hollande said in a statement.

Hollande had said in his Bastille Day speech on Sunday that it was possible Verdon had died several weeks ago but that his death had not been officially confirmed.

France sent 3,000 troops to Mali, its former colony, in January to halt an offensive by al Qaeda-linked Islamists, ending their 10-month domination of the north of the country.

AQIM said at the end of June that eight other foreign hostages it was holding, including five French, were alive.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.