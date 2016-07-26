Two Islamic state 'soldiers' carried out Normandy attack: Amaq news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Islamic State 'soldiers' carried out the Normandy church attack in France, the group's Amaq news agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Two hostage takers killed a priest in a church in Normandy, northern France earlier on Tuesday, before being shot dead by French police.
"They carried out the operation in response to the call to target the countries of the crusader coalition," the Amaq statement said.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson