July 27, 2016 / 6:33 PM / a year ago

Islamic state posts video of men it says were French church attackers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State's news agency on Wednesday posted a video of two men it said were those who attacked a church in France in which they pledged allegiance to the group's leader.

The video was posted by Amaq news agency a day after two men burst into the Catholic church in Normandy during a service, forced the priest to his knees and slit his throat.

The two men who identified themselves as Abu Omar and Abu Jalil el-Hanafy appeared in the one-minute video sitting on a staircase pledging loyalty to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State's leader.

One of the two attackers has been named as 19-year-old Adel Kermiche, who was under close surveillance after two failed attempts to reach Syria last year, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday

The second attacker remains unidentified. Police shot and killed both assailants as they emerged from the church.

(This version of the story corrects attacker's name to Abu Jalil not Jail el-Hanafy)

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; writing by Amina ISmail; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
