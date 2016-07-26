FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priest killed in hostage situation in northern France: police
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

Priest killed in hostage situation in northern France: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A priest taken hostage in a church in Normandy, northern France, was killed with a blade, a police source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said it looked like the priest had had his throat slit.

Two assailants who had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du -Rouvray near Rouen were killed in a police operation to end the assault.

French President Francois Hollande is expected at the scene, his office said.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

