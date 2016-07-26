Priest killed in hostage situation in northern France: police

PARIS (Reuters) - A priest taken hostage in a church in Normandy, northern France, was killed with a blade, a police source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said it looked like the priest had had his throat slit.

Two assailants who had taken five people hostage in the church at Saint-Etienne-du -Rouvray near Rouen were killed in a police operation to end the assault.

French President Francois Hollande is expected at the scene, his office said.