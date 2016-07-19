FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016 / 1:32 PM / a year ago

Armed man holed up in French hotel arrested: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The man who was holed up for more than 12 hours in a hotel room in the southern French town of Bollene on Tuesday was arrested in the evening, a spokeswoman for the local police said.

The man had shut himself up in a low-budget hotel with a suspected bomb and knife after a spat with the manager, police said. His motives were not known.

The hotel in Bollene, about 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of Marseille, was cordoned off and the nearby the A7 motorway closed down for several hours.

France has been on high alert for security threats ever since gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in a series of attacks last November claimed by Islamic State.

Reporting by Marc Leras; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
