Paris attacks weigh on New Year hotel bookings
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 31, 2015 / 9:39 AM / 2 years ago

Paris attacks weigh on New Year hotel bookings

Armed French soldiers patrol in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, December 30, 2015, as a security alert continues during the Christmas and New Year holiday season following the November shooting attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Hotels and restaurants in Paris are still suffering in the wake of last month’s Islamist militant attacks with bookings for New Year celebrations down 30-40 percent, a hotel federation said.

The French capital has been on high alert since Islamic State militants killed 130 people in shootings and suicide bombings on Nov. 13.

“Bookings for the year-end weekend are down 30-40 percent,” Evelyne Maes, head of the UMIH-Paris-Ile de France hotel federation, told Reuters.

Authorities in Paris, with an eye on security following the November attacks, are shortening a New Year video light show at the Arc de Triomphe at midnight on Thursday and cancelling a firework display to keep crowds down.

France, which has been struggling to revive its economy, is the most-visited country in the world, with Paris hosting 32.2 million visitors last year.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke

