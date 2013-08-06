FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France backs IMF call to make growth a priority
August 6, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

France backs IMF call to make growth a priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici attends a news conference on the construction of Lyon's new soccer stadium, the Grand Stade, in Lyon July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS (Reuters) - France agrees with the International Monetary Fund that more needs to be done to boost growth, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

Moscovici said in a statement that he was “in full agreement on the need to make growth a priority from now on by adjusting the public finances in a reasonable way.”

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that France should slow down its belt-tightening efforts next year to protect a fragile return to growth.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Natalie Huet

