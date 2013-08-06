France backs IMF call to make growth a priority

PARIS (Reuters) - France agrees with the International Monetary Fund that more needs to be done to boost growth, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.
Moscovici said in a statement that he was “in full agreement on the need to make growth a priority from now on by adjusting the public finances in a reasonable way.”
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that France should slow down its belt-tightening efforts next year to protect a fragile return to growth.
