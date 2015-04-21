FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France warns Indonesia of damage to ties over death-row Frenchman
April 21, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

France warns Indonesia of damage to ties over death-row Frenchman

Death row inmate Serge Atlaoui of France (C) is escorted by police as he leaves Tangerang District Court after signing documents for his judicial review in Tangerang April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Indonesia will face repercussions from France if it goes ahead with the execution by firing squad of a Frenchman convicted of drug offences, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.

Serge Atlaoui lost an appeal for a retrial. He is among 10 convicted traffickers, including two Australians, due to be executed despite appeals for clemency from their governments.

“We remain hopeful for clemency but we are extremely pre-occupied by this decision and this death threat which, if carried out, would obviously have consequences for the relationship between this country and France,” Fabius told a news conference.

Two weeks ago, the Australians lost a challenge to the Jakarta administrative court’s decision not to hear an appeal against President Joko Widodo’s refusal to grant them clemency.

Indonesia has harsh penalties for drug trafficking and resumed executions in 2013 after a five-year lull.

Reporting by Chine Labbé; Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

