Iran to purchase Airbus planes, President Rouhani says
November 11, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Iran to purchase Airbus planes, President Rouhani says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks after returning from the annual United Nations General Assembly, in Tehran September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran will buy planes from Airbus, President Hassan Rouhani said in a French radio interview broadcast on Wednesday, days before a state visit during which the he is expected to sign a range of business deals.

“We already have Airbus planes and there are other companies that sell us planes,” Rouhani said in an interview with Europe 1 radio. “We will indeed be purchasing (planes) from these big companies, including Airbus.”

Rouhani gave no timing or details of any planned Airbus order. French President Francois Hollande’s office said on Tuesday that deals in air transport, health and agriculture would likely be signed during the Iranian leader’s Nov. 16-17 visit to Paris.

Reporting by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
