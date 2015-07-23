FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande, Rouhani agree to boost cooperation after nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande, Rouhani agree to boost cooperation after nuclear deal

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Ufa, Russia, the early hours of July 9, 2015. Ufa hosts the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits on July 9-10. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande agreed in a phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to reinforce bilateral cooperation between the countries after last week’s nuclear deal in Vienna, Hollande’s office said.

“(French Foreign Minister) Laurent Fabius’ visit to Iran on July 29 is aimed at initiating this development,” Hollande’s office said in a statement.

Hollande said during the conversation with Rouhani that he wanted Iran to make a positive contribution to solving crises in the Middle East, according to the statement.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.