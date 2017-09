Hollande invites Iran's Rouhani to visit France: ISNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande has invited his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to visit France in November, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius was quoted as saying by Iran’s ISNA agency during a visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

“I am carrying a letter of invitation from Francois Hollande, the president of my country, to Hassan Rouhani, president of Iran, to visit France in November,” Fabius was quoted as saying by ISNA.

Fabius was speaking after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and was due to meet Rouhani later on Wednesday.