France says foiled Islamist attack on navy personnel
November 10, 2015 / 10:08 PM / 2 years ago

France says foiled Islamist attack on navy personnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s interior minister said on Tuesday it had foiled a plan by a radical Islamist to carry out an attack on naval military personnel in the southern port city of Toulon.

“Having been placed under surveillance for a year due to his radicalization and support of jihadist doctrine, this individual attempted to acquire the tools to act,” Bernard Cazeneuve said in a statement.

It added that the 25-year-old was arrested on Oct. 29. He has since been imprisoned and charged under terrorism offences.

A judicial source told Reuters the man had received a knife and two balaclavas.

The source said the man after being arrested indicated he had initially wanted to go to Syria to wage jihad (holy war), but had decided to carry out an attack on French soil because his passport had been confiscated.

French television network BFM said the man had also admitted to being in contact with a member of Islamic State.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Dalgleish

