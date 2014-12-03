FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frenchman jailed for five years for Israel hit-and-run killing
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Frenchman jailed for five years for Israel hit-and-run killing

Chine Labbé

2 Min Read

Francoise Cotta, lawyer of the driver Eric Robic, arrives for the trial of Robic and passenger Claude Khayat at the Paris courthouse December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - A French national was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in jail for killing an Israeli woman while driving in Tel Aviv in 2011 and then fleeing to France to avoid prosecution.

The death of Lee Zeitouni, 25, who was crossing a street in a pedestrian zone in September 2011 when hit by the speeding vehicle, has inflamed public opinion in Israel.

It also spurred a diplomatic row as Paris refused to extradite the two men involved because they are French citizens. Zeitouni’s family had eventually filed a complaint in France.

Eric Robic, aged 40, and car passenger Claude Khayat, who boarded a flight to France a few hours after hitting Zeitouni, have acknowledged the facts but deny going through a red light before striking Zeitouni.

Robic was convicted of aggravated involuntary homicide.

“(Robic) is acting like a gambler...who plays with people’s lives,” prosecutor Henry Guyomar had said earlier on Wednesday, demanding a tougher six-year jail term. “In every aspect of life he seems to have no moral sense.”

Khayat was sentenced to 15 months in jail for failing to provide assistance to the victim.

Writing by Alexandria Sage and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.