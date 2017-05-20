FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
France's Macron to meet Italian PM on Sunday
May 20, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

France's Macron to meet Italian PM on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017.Yoan Valat/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - New French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris during a working dinner on Sunday night, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his inauguration, to draw up a roadmap to deeper European Union integration.

He also met European Council President Donald Tusk over lunch on Wednesday in Paris, saying he said to wanted to start working immediately on the overhaul of the bloc.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

