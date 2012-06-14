France says to use G20 to discuss Syria with Russia

ROME (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday the G20 summit in Mexico next week would provide an opportunity to try to find a compromise with Russia for a political solution in Syria.

“There has to be with Russia at the G20 the search for a political solution ... that means a political transition,” Hollande told a news conference after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome.

France said on Wednesday it wanted to place an Arab-League U.N. plan under the U.N. Chapter 7 charter, which allows sanctions and ultimately the use of military force.