French appeals court upholds life term for Carlos the Jackal
June 26, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

French appeals court upholds life term for Carlos the Jackal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, better known as "Carlos the Jackal", raises his fist as he appears in court in Paris November 28, 2000 coinciding with a trial in Frankfurt of his former German accomplice [Hans-Joachim Klein]. REUTERS/RTV/Thierry Chiarello

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the Marxist militant once one of the world’s most wanted criminals, lost his appeal on Wednesday against conviction over deadly bomb attacks three decades ago in France.

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez had appealed a guilty verdict handed down in December 2011 for masterminding four separate attacks on two trains, a train station and a Paris street that killed 11 people and wounded about 150 more in the early 1980s.

Judges upheld a life sentence in prison.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Alison Williams

