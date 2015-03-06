France to commit 8 billion euros to Juncker investment plan

PARIS (Reuters) - France will commit 8 billion euros as part of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s plan to boost growth, President Francois Hollande’s office said.

The official confirmed a statement made earlier by Hollande in Luxembourg saying that the French Public Investment Bank and public investment institution the Caisse des depots would invest 8 billion euros.

Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects.