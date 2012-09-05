FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French police find four shot dead, rush girl to hospital
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

French police find four shot dead, rush girl to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Annecy public prosecutor Eric Maillaud speaks to the media on a road near Annecy Lake in Chevaline, southeastern France, in this still image taken from video September 5, 2012. REUTERS/M6 via Reuters TV

LYON, France (Reuters) - French police found four people shot dead near a lake in southeastern France on Wednesday, three of them in a British-registered BMW car, public prosecutor Eric Maillaud said.

A fourth body, apparently a person who had been riding a bicycle, was found nearby. A badly injured eight-year-old girl, also found nearby, was taken to hospital by helicopter, he said.

The car was in a parking area off a road that winds through hills near Annecy lake, not far from the French border with Switzerland.

Maillaud said forensic experts would work through the night at the site and that the three dead in the car included a man, who was in the driver’s seat, and two women in the back seat. The fourth victim was wearing cycling gear.

“For now we’ve not got a lot of elements to go on, bar the fact that it’s a dramatic event,” he told reporters.

A British foreign ministry spokesman said: “We are aware of the reports of the shooting and we are looking into these urgently.”

Reporting by Catherine Lagrange in Lyon and Peter Griffiths in London; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.