France says North Korea serious threat to security, must abide by obligations

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday condemned the latest ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea, warning that the Asian country was a "serious threat" to global security and should immediately abide by its international commitments.

"France calls on North Korea to conform immediately with its international obligations and proceed to the dismantlement of its nuclear and ballistic program in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way," Foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said in a statement.

The statement was the first by the ministry since Emmanuel Macron was sworn-in as president. French diplomats have said North Korea is an area where he may seek to work closely with United States President Donald Trump.