Turkey puts its Europe missions on alert after Paris killings
January 11, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey puts its Europe missions on alert after Paris killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has put its diplomatic missions in Europe on alert and asked the French authorities to boost security around its interests there after the shooting in Paris of three Kurdish activists, a Turkish official said on Friday.

“We asked the French authorities to increase the level of security around our interests and representations in France, to prevent any kind of incident,” the official said.

“We also alerted our missions, first and foremost in Europe and of course in France, to be on alert.”

Sakine Cansiz, a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and two fellow activists were found shot in the head early on Thursday in an attack which overshadowed peace moves between Turkey and the guerrillas.

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy (BDP) party, on Thursday condemned the killings and called on Kurds “wherever they are” to hold protest meetings. There is a large Kurdish diaspora in Europe. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jon Boyle)

