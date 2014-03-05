French unions, employers back deal for Hollande's hiring targets

PARIS (Reuters) - French employers and trade unions agreed on Wednesday to a blueprint for implementing President Francois Hollande’s offer to cut payroll tax in exchange for companies committing to hiring targets.

The agreement removes a major hurdle for Hollande’s plan to reduce the cost of labor as part of an effort to restore French companies’ waning competitiveness and feeble profit margins.

The Socialist president, who is battling to bring down high unemployment, said in January he would phase out 30 billion euros ($41.23 billion) of payroll taxes in exchange for businesses committing to hiring targets.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was eager to see details on Hollande’s payroll tax scheme, lamenting that France has so far made little progress reviving its competitiveness.

Hollande charged employers and unions with working out the details on the targets, which they laid out in a framework agreement signed by employer groups and all but two of the main labor unions after a week of talks.

Under the agreement, employers and most trade unions stopped short of fixing numerical hiring targets and left it to counterparts in each professional sector to negotiate job creation deals.

“We will do everything we can to ensure this agreement is translated into concrete acts, firstly at the sector level and then at the company level,” the negotiator for the Medef employers group, Jean-Francois Pilliard, told journalists.

In a 6-page statement, Medef said each sector would set out objectives according to its economic needs.

The automotive sector, which is reducing capacity, may focus on training while the expanding aeronautic sector may be able to formulate staffing needs more precisely, unions said.

Medef chief Pierre Gattaz has said he would press employers to create a million jobs by 2017, which could translate into a drop of one percentage point in the unemployment rate, currently about 11 percent. But he has ruled out any legally-binding targets.