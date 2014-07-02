French PM cedes ground to employers before labor summit

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls ceded ground to employers on Wednesday in a spat with unions over a new system to compensate workers in strenuous jobs, delaying it for a year until 2016 after managers threatened to boycott an upcoming labor summit.

Parliament late last year passed a reform allowing millions of workers exposed to heavy loads, loud noise or repetitive work - up to a third of the work force - to win points toward extra job training or early retirement as compensation for hardship.

The so-called “hardship accounts” were due to come into effect in January 2015 but ran into opposition from the Medef employer union, which considers them too costly. Medef threatened to sit out a labor summit on Monday and Tuesday unless their implementation was delayed.

Unions and employers are expected to hash out differences over competitiveness reforms voted earlier this year at the summit, which is held each year at the Elysee presidential palace, and discuss possible new reforms.

Valls’ move is likely to lift the threat of an embarrassing boycott by the Medef, which could have further undermined the government’s support among trade unionists and the far-left fringe of the Socialist Party.

“We will be ramping up the system in 2015... The idea is to reach a broad implementation in 2016,” Valls told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

Medef chief Pierre Gattaz cited the hardship accounts this week as a key reason for sitting out the summit. But he also said a delay could convince him to attend, adding that he would make his decision public on Friday.

Even if the summit does go ahead, unions and employers are seen making little progress in talks on proposed reforms to labor rules, such as a plan to do away with thresholds for worker representation in small companies.

The two sides have been at odds for months over President Francois Hollande’s “responsibility pact”. Designed to make firms more competitive, it aims to lower their labor costs significantly in exchange for agreeing to hiring targets.

But while parliament has passed the reform’s main plank, union leaders say talks on how to implement the hiring targets in various professional sectors have made very little progress.

Valls’ announcement infuriated unions, notably the CFDT, which is closest to Hollande’s Socialist government, boding ill for the upcoming summit.

“The CFDT is strongly opposed to this delay,” the union said in a statement. “Rather than make the plan simpler, this delay ... deepens inequality between workers.”