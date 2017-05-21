French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labor reform, his office said on Sunday.

Macron had said during the presidential election campaign that he intended to use executive decrees as soon as this summer to reform labor laws in a country where unemployment remains high at 9.6 percent.

"The president will meet social partners on Tuesday," an official at the president's office told Reuters.

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe repeated the government's wish to move quickly with the reform but said there would be talks with unions first.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alison Williams)