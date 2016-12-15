EU agrees to extend Russia sanctions until mid-2017: diplomats
BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine for six months until mid-2017, diplomats said.
PARIS The chief prosecutor in the negligency trial of IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Paris said on Thursday that the hearing had failed to support the "very weak" accusation against her.
Lagarde, 60, faces charges, which she denies, of being negligent when, as French finance minister, she approved in 2008 a payout to businessman Bernard Tapie in an out-of-court settlement which cost the French taxpayer 400 million euros ($425 million).
The special court which judges cases involving government ministers is to hand down a verdict on Monday.
SAO PAULO Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.
RIYADH A senior Syrian opposition figure called on Thursday for an increase in Gulf Arab military support for armed rebels following the fall of the city of Aleppo to government forces this week.