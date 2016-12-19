IMF board reaffirms confidence in Lagarde after negligence verdict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board reaffirmed its full confidence in Managing Director Christine Lagarde despite her conviction by a French court on a negligence charge.

"The Executive Board took all relevant factors into account in its discussions, including the Managing Director's outstanding leadership of the Fund and the wide respect and trust for her leadership globally," the executive board said in a statement. "In this context, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director's ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties."