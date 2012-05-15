Prefect Lemas becomes Hollande chief of staff

PARIS (Reuters) - Pierre-Rene Lemas, a prefect named as chief of staff to French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, is expected to bring a discreet, business-like approach to a role which many said had grown too powerful under Nicolas Sarkozy.

The 61-year-old takes over from Xavier Musca, a policy specialist who rarely left Sarkozy’s side and played a key role in the shadows during the euro zone debt crisis, steering highly technical negotiations.

Lemas, a product of ENA, the elite school of public administration, is a senior civil servant with left-wing sympathies who has known Hollande for more than two decades but never joined the Socialist party, keeping clear of the political fray.

Under Sarkozy, Musca’s prominence while holding the post of secretary-general of the Elysee palace earned him the nickname among officials of “the real finance minister.”

The debonair Lemas, with his distinctive shock of grey hair, is expected to be less involved in policymaking, but to focus on handling the president’s communications and correspondence and overseeing the staff of the presidential palace.

A contemporary of Hollande at ENA, like many of the Socialist leader’s inner circle, Lemas is said to enjoy a quiet understanding with the president.

They remained in touch after leaving the academy as Hollande rose through the party ranks while Lemas chose a less politicized path and became a senior bureaucrat.

Born in Algiers, Lemas cut his political teeth as secretary of state to the regions in the 1980s, later rising to prefect and a series of high-profile postings, notably on the restive island of Corsica between 2003 and 2006.

In 2005, Lemas oversaw a raid by special forces on a passenger ferry which had been hijacked by a crew of Corsican nationalists. His cool handling of the crisis bolstered his reputation as a strong leader.

A year later his career seemed to be prospering when he took up a new post as prefect in the eastern Lorraine region, but he was abruptly demoted shortly after Sarkozy’s election in 2007.

Many said the demotion was punishment by Sarkozy for the loss of two parliamentary seats in the region to the Left during legislative elections following the presidential race.

Five years on, Lemas’s appointment to the crucial post of chief of staff at the Elysee, where he will keep close watch over the president’s schedule, is seen as a form of redemption for a longtime servant of the state.