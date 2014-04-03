France's Le Pen fined 10,000 euros over 'Arab' vote flyer

Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, gestures as she delivers a speech after the second round in the French mayoral elections at the party headquarters in Nanterre, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LILLE, France (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was fined 10,000 euros on Thursday over fake flyers distributed by National Front workers during 2012 legislative elections pretending to show a far-left rival calling for “Arab” votes in Arabic.

The flyer, showing a picture of Jean-Luc Melenchon by the words “No future for France without Arabs - Vote Melenchon!”, was distributed in a voting district of the northern Pas-de-Calais area where he was running against Le Pen.

While both Le Pen and Melenchon were defeated then by a candidate for the ruling Socialist Party, the National Front last month secured the local town of Henin-Beaumont in mayoral elections where it won control of a record 10 other town halls.

A local court found Le Pen guilty of fraud over the flyer, manufactured and handed out by party activists. Her lawyer said she rejected the ruling and planned to appeal.

During a live TV debate with Melenchon in 2012, Le Pen held up the fake flyer, saying the quote on it was drawn from a speech he had delivered in the port city of Marseille.

Melenchon did not dispute the quote but said the flyer was fraudulent because it pretended to be from his camp.